Mayor John Cranley: To Unveil The City Budget

Today Mayor Cranley will unveil the city’s budget at 10 a.m.

 

It will be held at the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio and not at City Hall, where it’s usually held.

Cincinnati Health Commissioner Melba Moore, Urban League President & CEO Eddie Koen and community organizations and leaders are expected to attend, according to a city news release.

Like other cities across the state, Cincinnati is grappling with major and sudden losses of income tax revenue as a result of an economic shutdown to try to stop the virus from spreading. The budget deficit is estimated to be about $91 million at last check.

Now, Cincinnati leaders must find ways to make cuts while continuing to try to provide as many services as possible during this unprecedented time.

