Nationwide Makes $1 Million Investment Fighting Racism & Promoting Economic Equality

Nationwide is taking a stand and making sure to join in on efforts to fight racism and social injustice. The company is making a $1 million, multi-year investment to support local and national programs dedicated to foster social justice, combat racism and promote economic empowerment.

CEO, Kirt Walker said, “At Nationwide, we believe that racism in any shape or form is unacceptable and runs counter to our

core values. Today, we are making it clear that we are committed to taking action to promote social equity and justice.”

The company’s million dollar contribution will be distributed to the following:

  • The NAACP Legal Defense Fund, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to fighting for racial justice through litigation, advocate and public education.
  • Local NAACP organizations to foster social justice and economic empowerment.
  • The Bail Project, an effort to combat mass incarceration at the front end of the justice system by focusing on the restoration of the presumption of innocence.
  • The Equal Justice Initiative, an organization committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States by challenging racial and economic injustice and protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society.

Nationwide has long committed to supporting diversity initiatives aimed at addressing economic empowerment, education and housing.

“While I am very proud of Nationwide and its diversity efforts through the years, it’s critical that in the midst of recent events and this ongoing national conversation, we listen to our associates,” Walker said. “Only when we take the time to understand and appreciate the unique points of view of others can we make meaningful change.”

