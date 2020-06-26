Justin Bieber: Sues Two Social Media Users For Defamation Following Sexual Assault Accusations

Justin Bieber is suing two social media users for defamation of character who accused him of sexual assault earlier this week.

via TMZ:

Bieber is suing 2 Jane Does — who go by Danielle and Kadi on social media — for defamation over what he calls “malicious” claims he sexually assaulted them in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

According to legal docs — obtained by TMZ — Bieber has “indisputable documentary evidence” to prove their sexual assault claims are nothing but “outrageous, fabricated lies.”

First up is Danielle, who claims Bieber sexually assaulted her in a Four Seasons Hotel room in Austin, TX on March 9, 2014 after a music event. Bieber claims there is no truth to Danielle’s allegation … and he can prove it.

According to the docs … Bieber did make a surprise appearance at SXSW, but did NOT stay at the Four Seasons Hotel or even have a room there. Instead, he and his girlfriend at the time, Selena Gomez, left together after his SXSW performance and stayed nearby at a rental property. (LoveBScott)

