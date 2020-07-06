CLOSE
Front Page News: The Fourth Of July Brought Gun Violence Across The Country [WATCH]

Over the weekend, the holiday didn’t bring good news.  An influx of gun violence happened across the country.  67 people in Chicago were shot, a mother in Detriot lost her life, and an 11-year-old boy was shot in D.C.

On top of lives lost to gun violence, coronavirus has not taken a break.  The United States is now one of the top countries steadily growing in cases along with India and Brazil. States like Texas, California, South Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona hospitals are currently booked with COVID-19 hospitalization even after president 45 keeps downplaying the virus.  

