Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Lil Kim Songs

Lil Kim

Source: Getty / Getty

We’re celebrating the original Queen Bee on her 46th birthday.

Lil Kim is among an elite class of women rappers who laid the blueprint for the ladies we know and love in 2020.

How well do you know her music? Press play on the below quiz to test your memory.

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Lil Kim Songs  was originally published on 92q.com

