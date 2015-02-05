CLOSE
“SAYWORD” Barack Obama Remixes “Uptown Funk”

#sayword   I know by now you have heard the new song by Mark Ronson feat: Bruno Mars.  Well it’s becoming more and more popular across the map!!! Well it’s be remixed already by non other than Mr. President himself… click the video and watch President Barack Obama remix Uptown Funk, then click the original video featuring Mark Ronson, and Bruno Mars.  This Has become my CUT!!!!     Mark-Ronson-Bruno-Mars

 

 

 

 

