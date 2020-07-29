CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Georgia Mother Found Dead After She Was Kidnapped By 4 People

Tameka Skinner, a 39-year-old Georgia mom of two, was found dead shot to death after authorities stopped a car during a high-speed chase with four individuals.

Skinner’s body was located in a wooded area in Russell County, Alabama after the four suspects reportedly kidnapped her in the early hours of Monday morning.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Investigators have arrested Demetria Johnson, 30, Sean Johnson, 40, and Joshua Tolbert, 30, of Columbus, Georgia, along with 33-year-old Javion Phillips of Seale, Alabama, face kidnapping and capital murder charges, WRBL reports.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to authorities timeline, Skinner and her boyfriend were assaulted around 1:00 a.m. on Monday outside of the Huckleberry Hill Apartment complex in Columbus, Georgia. Investigators believe she was abducted without the male victim, and that her vehicle was stolen. Skinner’s sister, Rashaada Rogers, told investigators that she was house-sitting at the complex.

Hours later police in Russell County came across Skinner’s vehicle when investigators noticed an SUV, leading to a high-speed chase.

“Once the vehicle reached Wetumpka, they wrecked, and all four individuals inside were taken into custody,” said Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

Police believe a possible motive is that Johnson, one of the people arrested in the case, was jealous over Skinner dating her ex-boyfriend. Investigators believe she recruited the other three to help “get her out the way,” according to WTVM.

On Monday, police located her body alongside the road in a wooded area in Russell County, ten hours after her disappearance. They believe the group was planning to burn the evidence as part of their plan and also recovered a gun.

Skinner’s family described her as a loving mom and “god-fearing woman of God,” who loved to dance.

“I spoke with the family, and I promised our office would do everything we could do get justice for Tameka,” said Sheriff Taylor.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

RELATED NEWS:

Donald Trump’s Plan To Throw First Pitch At Yankees Game Falls Apart, He Was Never Invited

Young Black Scholars Are Called ‘Ugly’ In Racist Letter After Graduation

Your Racism Is Showing: Sen. Tom Cotton Describes Slavery As A “Necessary Evil”

White Ex-Cop Who Shot & Killed Black Woman Inside Her Own Home Arrested For Murder, Twitter Wary #AtatianaJefferson

14 photos Launch gallery

White Ex-Cop Who Shot & Killed Black Woman Inside Her Own Home Arrested For Murder, Twitter Wary #AtatianaJefferson

Continue reading White Ex-Cop Who Shot & Killed Black Woman Inside Her Own Home Arrested For Murder, Twitter Wary #AtatianaJefferson

White Ex-Cop Who Shot & Killed Black Woman Inside Her Own Home Arrested For Murder, Twitter Wary #AtatianaJefferson

[caption id="attachment_824683" align="alignnone" width="480"] Source: Fort Worth PD / Fort Worth PD[/caption] The white, now ex-cop, Aaron Dean, who shot and killed a Black woman, Atatiana Jefferson, has been arrested and charged with murder. Earlier in the day, the trigger happy Dean had resigned from Fort Worth PD. https://twitter.com/fortworthpd/status/1183899320711557120?s=21 Reportedly, Dean had not been cooperating with the investigation into Jefferson’s murder. Dean had fired into Jefferson’s window with barely a warning while conducting a wellness check. Even with the edited body cam footage released by the police, it was obvious Dean had acted prematurely, leading to Jefferson’s demise. Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter! According to Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus, Dean would have been fired if he had not quit first. Dean is currently being held at Tarrant County Corrections Center and per CNN has been charged with murder and is being held on $200,000 bond. Despite the appearance of justice moving swiftly, Black Twitter is not falling for the jig.  Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). We’ve been here before. Peep some of the more poignant reactions below. https://twitter.com/ava/status/1183744620011737088

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Georgia Mother Found Dead After She Was Kidnapped By 4 People  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 week ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close