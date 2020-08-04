CLOSE
Cincinnati: CPS Will Do Remote Learning To Start The School Year

Cincinnati Public Schools will do remote learning to start the school year off.  This learning will take place at least for the first 5 weeks.

Via FOX19

The school board agreed to the change Monday following a recommendation from Superintendent Laura Mitchell.

Now, the district’s in-person start date will be Sept. 28 — and that only if the community’s health status improves, according to a CPS presentation slide.

The district will review data Sept. 14 to determine if the Sept. 28 start date should continue or if they will return to their original blended learning plan.

School leaders will consider:

  • A sustained daily decline in new confirmed cases;
  • A positivity rate, or percent of people tested who return positive results, that is equal to or less than 5 percent;
  • A yellow or orange level for Hamilton County as part of the State of Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System.
