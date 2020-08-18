CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Community Leaders Got Together To Discuss Ways To End Violence

Community leaders got together in Avondale to discuss ways on how we can stop all of this violence in the city. Cincinnati I want to know your thoughts on this? What do you think the reason is for the up tick in violence in our city?

Via Fox19

Terrance Jones attended — and he’s no stranger to gun violence. He says he lost his son to a shooting. He also says he shoulders the blame for being in prison rather than being there to guide his son away from violence.

Now Jones is doing just that, hoping to guide others to a better life.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac had a similar message Monday afternoon when he issued a call to those in the communities most affected by the surge in shootings.

“Take ownership of your communities,” Isaac said. “If you see something developing that looks out of place, please let us know.”

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

cincinnati , Community , Discuss , donjuanfasho , end , fasho celebrity news , Got , leaders , TO , Together , Violence , Ways

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 weeks ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 12 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close