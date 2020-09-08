CLOSE
#WTFasho Teen Chocked By Deputy At Juvenile Detention Center [VIDEO]

A 17 year old teen was chocked up by a deputy in Florida. The deputy has now been placed on leave.

 

via TMZ

The teenager, Terrance Devon Reed III, was taken to the hospital after the violent altercation with Sarasota County Deputy Neil Pizzo last week. The surveillance footage shows Reed sitting on a bench with his arms tucked in his shirt when Pizzo marches toward him.

As Reed stands up and takes his arms out, the deputy immediately goes for his throat. A struggle ensues before Pizzo throws Reed to the ground, but at no point does the teenager appear to fight back. (LoveBScott)

Photos
Close