K Michelle: Opens Up About Auditioning For Mercedes On P Valley!

K Michelle opened up about her auditioning for P Valley. She tried out for the role Mercedes played by Brandee Evans.

Via Bossip

“Brandee, who plays Mercedes, I auditioned for this part as Mercedes and it was between me and her,” K revealed during her emotional Live.

“My body wasn’t together, I had holes in me. Everything. She does an amazing job at what she does. But I haven’t even watched it in the full. I watched it, the first couple of episodes. It hurt so bad. Nothing hurts me so bad than to see y’all comparing me in doing this P—y Valley thing because I was that close.

That was my first role that I really was that close to getting. It hurt so bad, man! It does hurt me. It hurt me so bad! Because I was that close. It was between me and her. I was put on hold for the part and it didn’t happen, so I hurt. I hurt.”

Also On 100.3: