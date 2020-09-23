Vanessa Bryant: Sues The Sheriff Department Over Leaked Helicopter Photos

Vanessa Bryant isn’t playing when it comes to her late husband Kobe Bryant. She is suing the L.A. County Sheriff’s department over leaked Photos of Kobe’s helicopter crash.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, “no fewer than 8 sheriff’s deputies at the crash site, pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents and coaches. The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification.”

The lawsuit goes onto allege the photos were the subject of conversation within the sheriff’s dept … with deputies showing their colleagues the pictures that had no investigative purpose. (LoveBScott)

