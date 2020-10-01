CLOSE
#WTFasho: A Florida Woman Has To Forfeit Her Lottery Prize

I would be superheated after I won the lottery but couldn’t get my prize because the post office lost my ticket. What the Fasho

Her tracking information last showed the ticket in transit on Aug. 12 at a Tallahassee post office, WFLA reported.“ They said, ‘We have not received this ticket. ‘No ticket, no prize,’” Burgess added, whose prize money went to an alternate winner.

Burgess said she’s frustrated because she could’ve left her ticket in a dropbox at a local lottery office, but she believed that certified mail was the safer and a more efficient option. “That’s why you choose certified mail,” Burgess said. “With COVID, I understand the mail is a little bit slow. But for safety sake, certified mail usually has priority.”

Six weeks later, the ticket hasn’t turned up and USPS only has an apology for sue.

