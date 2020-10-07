CLOSE
Kelly Rowland Is A Glowing Goddess, Announces Pregnancy On Women’s Health Magazine

Kelly Rowland is pregnant with baby number two.

Kelly Rowland announced she is pregnant on the November cover of Women’s Health and the photos are the glowing maternity photos are giving us goddess vibes. The 39-year-old mother is expanding her family with husband Tim Weatherspoon and 6-year-old son Titan bring their trio to a blessed family of four.

Kelly opened up to Women’s Health Magazine about her pretty quick journey to getting pregnant again despite her age. For women in their late 30’s this can be comforting to hear. Kelly isn’t the first celeb woman to get pregnant in advanced maternal age. Halle Berry was 47 when she gave birth to her son Maceo. Doctors will tell you that that it’s too late, but women like Kelly prove that it’s still possible.

“You still want to remind people that life is important,” Kelly told the magazine. “And being able to have a child…I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

Kelly’s recently popped baby bump is the star of the cover as she flaunts the perfectly round and brown belly in flowing clothing in the beach spread. Kelly and her husband contemplated having a child after spending their days nestled closely during the pandemic.

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,” she revealed.

“I was thinking, Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed.…They wanted an album first, but they got a baby!” she said. “And I was like, ‘I have to figure this out so they get both.’”

Kelly never needed assistance when it came to making her chocolate skin glow. Her golden brown complexion has always been perfect. With this pregnancy, her radiance is almost overwhelming – in a good away.

You can read the entire Women’s Health Magazine interview here. Congratulations to the beautiful family!

