Daniel Cameron Responds To Megan Thee Stallion Calling Him Out On ‘SNL’

Daniel Cameron Repsonds To Megan Thee Stallion Calling Him Out On 'SNL'

Kentucky’s tap-dancing Attorney General Daniel Cameron felt a way about Megan Thee Stallion calling him out and has finally responded.

In case you missed it, Megan The Stallion lived up to her song “Savage” and didn’t hold no punches calling out Cameron during her SNL performance. A recording of activist Tamika D. Mallory played dragging Mitch McMconnell’s protege “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout Negroes that sold our people into slavery by savages.”

Of course, Cameron was BIG MAD and went to Fox News to vent about being labeled a “sellout Negro.” Cameron did agree with Megan when it comes to protecting Black women, but that’s where it stopped claiming he found the rapper’s performance offensive.

“The fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I’m simply trying to do my job is disgusting. But it’s not the first time we’ve seen this, and it certainly won’t be the last time we see this. At the end of the day, my responsibility is to provide facts and truth and represent and stand up for justice. I think what you saw there in that display is someone who instead wants to fashion facts to a narrative.

“That narrative is simply not true in this particular case with Ms. Taylor. Again, it is a tragedy what happened to her, but what you saw on the screen there and what your viewers saw is something that I’ve had to experience because I’m a Black Republican, because I stand up for truth and justice as opposed to giving in to a mob mentality. Those are types of things that will be hurled at me in this job.”

Cameron continued his crying, pointing out that this is the same treatment he was met with while h was  in college due to his “different political philosophy.”

“The fact that a celebrity that I’ve never met before wants to make those sorts of statements, they don’t hurt me but what it does is, it exposes the type of intolerance that people … and the hypocrisy. Because obviously, people preach about being tolerant, you see a lot of that from the left about being tolerant, but what you saw there is inconsistent with tolerant.”

Excuse us while we play the world’s smallest violin.

Cameron, who gets his haircuts at Supercuts, has been under fire for his poor handling of the Breonna Taylor case, which is now under the microscope again after a juror said he misrepresented deliberations.

