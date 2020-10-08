CLOSE
Virginia Couple Facing Zoning Challenge For Massive Black Lives Matter Lawn Sign

While the local government continues to debate over The Barrys BLM sign, thew couple has is now projecting political messaging on the front of their home. 

SOCCER: SEP 18 MLS - LAFC at Seattle Sounders FC

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

A Virginia couple wanted to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement by erecting a massive sign on their lawn. Of course, it sparked a very predictable response.

NBC News 12 reports that a Chesterfield Virginia is facing opposition and a zoning challenge from the county government because of the large Black Lives Matter sign they built on their lawn. The Barrys reportedly began building the sign after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer and received “overwhelming support” for it. But the reception wasn’t totally positive.

Per Raw Story:

“The Barrys say on top of negative comments and messages on social media a complaint from a neighbor to take the Black Lives Matter message down has brought the attention of Chesterfield County.”

“Ultimately, the county forced them to take down the sign. An official for the county said, “Our standard practice is to work with the resident to obtain voluntary compliance … The owner has indicated they will pursue exceptions to the size and setback requirements through the zoning process. At this time, an application has not yet been submitted.”

While the local government continues to debate over The Barrys BLM sign, thew couple has is now projecting political messaging on the front of their home.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @billboardhouse2020 on

 

Now that’s how you stick it to your hating ass neighbors. It’s a shame that agreeing that Black Lives Matter is being attributed to “zoning challenges” and affecting property value. We will just call it what is…racism.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Virginia Couple Facing Zoning Challenge For Massive Black Lives Matter Lawn Sign  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

