Fleetwood Mac Viral Skateboard Star Gets A Gulping Taste of Success

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past few weeks or you just don’t have social media, Chicano turned social media sweetheart Doggface208 is the hottest thing out in these streets. And thanks to his TikTok videos he’s now reaping the fruits of his laid back labor.

TMZ is reporting that Nathan Apodaca a.k.a. Doggface’s video of himself skateboarding and sipping on Ocean Spray while lip syncing Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” has led to all kinds of support and success in just a matter of days thanks to the clip going viral and being viewed millions of times over. From seeing his Doggface merchandise begin to sell like hotcakes online and having Ocean Spray bless him with a brand spanking new truck, Apodaca is experiencing the kind of success most only dream of and many never achieve.

We’re told Nathan teamed with UpMerch because he was trying to put out all his swag himself but fell way behind … and the company had the resources to handle the majorly increased demand.

Nathan’s doing work for UpMerch too — our sources say the site’s recorded a 96 percent increase in new customers since the Doggface products dropped.That’s hot business.

Props to Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca for blowing up the way he did.Check out the video that started it all below and enjoy.

