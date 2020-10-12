CLOSE
Cincinnati: Local Volunteers Clean Up Along The Ohio River

A big thank you to local volunteers who cleaned up along the Ohio River on Saturday.

 

Via Fox19

Give Back Cincinnati teamed up with the Great Parks of Hamilton County to beautify and pick up trash along the Ohio River and Winton Woods Harbor Saturday morning. About 40 volunteers participated, picking up trash at four different locations. Give Back Cincinnati President, Michael Young said before the pandemic hundreds of people would be participating at a number of events like this throughout the year, but COVID-19 has changed the plans. “This is our first time out since the pandemic and we’re really excited to be out,” said Young.

