Hot Spot: Kanye West Claps Back At Issa Rae After Her SNL Appearance [WATCH]

Kanye West responded to Issa Rae’s jab on her appearance on Saturday Night Live.  When asked who would she vote for in the upcoming election, she said F, Kayne West.  Kanye then took to Twitter to clap back at the actress and producer.

Adele is also going to be making an appearance on SNL next weekend.

Listen to the Hot Spot to hear all about SNL and what’s coming.  

Issa Rae's career glow up has put her on red carpets left and right. One thing I appreciate about the star is that she finds creative ways (with the help of celebrity hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood) to wear her natural hair. When I see her in the public eye, I love the way she incorporates braided styles, textured ponytails, structured updo's and more. She's a natural hair maven and become one naturalista we love to watch! If you're looking for a little natural hair inspo for your Type 4 hair, look no further than Issa Rae. We rounded up 25 of her best natural hair moments on the red carpet. Which ones are the most memorable for you? Sound off in the comment section below.

Hot Spot: Kanye West Claps Back At Issa Rae After Her SNL Appearance [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
