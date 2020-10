A woman on a flight from Miami to Atlanta slapped flight attendant across the face after she was told to wear her mask.

via Fox:

Another passenger on the plane filmed the incident, which was then uploaded to social media. The altercation occurred on a Delta flight on Monday, Yahoo News reports. A reporter for the BBC, Suzanna Kianpour, shared the footage on Twitter, and said that she was on the flight when the incident occurred. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: