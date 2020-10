Adele made a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live

Via LoveBScott

The iconic singer proved she has some comedy chops underneath those incredible pipes, though she’s somewhat lacking in her ability to hold it together.

It also appears her particular weakness might just be Kate McKinnon, who admittedly can make something funny with just a facial expression. The result was more breaks in a show than we’ve seen since Pete Davidson’s early days on the show.

Also On 100.3: