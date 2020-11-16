CLOSE
Cincinnati: Leaders Ask For Resources To Help Stop Gun Violence

Cincinnati leaders are looking for help to stop all of this violence in the city.

Via FOX19

The weekends first shooting, police say, happened Saturday, four children between the ages of 12 and 15 were shot in the 400 block of Kings Run Drive.

4 teenagers shot in Winton Hills Saturday night ]

“Thank God, thankfully there was no loss of life. But there could have easily been. One inch difference with the way the gun was aimed,” Brian Garry with Neighborhoods United said.

Garry says these kids’ childhoods are unsafe because of the lack of city investment, “It’s about economics. The city invests little to nothing in this neighborhood and most neighborhoods where there is gun violence.”

The second shooting took place Saturday around 10 p.m. in the 5400 block of Hillside Ave. where police say 25-year-old Joshua Hawkins was found lying in a parking lot unresponsive from a gunshot wound.

