Lebron James: Extends His Contract With The Lakers For $85 Million

Lebron James is about to be a very rich man he has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Lakers worth $85 million.

via People:

The deal is an early Christmas present for James, who will now bring home $39.2 million during the 2020-21 season, followed by $41,180,544 in 2021-22 and $44,474,988 in 2022-23, the outlet reported.

In total, he will have made $435 million during his career by the end of 2023 (which does not include that amount he’s been paid for endorsement deals). (LoveBScott)

James, considered one of the best NBA players of all time, has been worth the money.

Also On 100.3: