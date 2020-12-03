CLOSE
Lebron James: Extends His Contract With The Lakers For $85 Million

Lebron James is about to be a very rich man he has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Lakers worth $85 million.

via People:

The deal is an early Christmas present for James, who will now bring home $39.2 million during the 2020-21 season, followed by $41,180,544 in 2021-22 and $44,474,988 in 2022-23, the outlet reported.

In total, he will have made $435 million during his career by the end of 2023 (which does not include that amount he’s been paid for endorsement deals). (LoveBScott)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

James, considered one of the best NBA players of all time, has been worth the money.

