"SayWord" TJMS- Tyrese, Rev Run New Man-Themed Talk Show Coming To OWN In 2016

“SAYWORD” OWN has a new primetime man-themed show coming in 2016, featuring Tyrese, and long time friend Rev Run.  You heard me, the outspoken MC from RUN DMC, and R&b singer/actor/writer come together to bring some talk too tv.   This is based off the New York Times bestselling Simon & Schuster book “Man-ology.”  The show is scheduled for eight weekly episodes set to start early 2016 on OWN.  Their view will cover everything viewers need to know about men in love.   “sayword”

After being asked about the show president of OWN sheri Salata said :“When Rev Run, Tyrese and CBS came to us with the idea of a primetime series we were energized by the chance to bring OWN viewers something fresh and entertainingly real in the ‘love spac.’”  

“We can’t wait to turn them loose – enlightening us all about what makes men tick.”The as-yet-untitled show is being developed and produced by CBS Television Distribution

CLICK LINK TO READ MORE FROM BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:  http://blackamericaweb.com/2015/06/12/own-taps-tyrese-rev-run-for-man-themed-talk-show/

"SayWord" TJMS- Tyrese, Rev Run New Man-Themed Talk Show Coming To OWN In 2016 was originally published on oldschool955.com

Photos
