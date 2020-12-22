CLOSE
Cincinnati: Man Shot In West Wood

A man was shot in West Wood according to the police. This is just sad a couple days away from Christmas. That was someone’s father, brother, son, uncle, or cousin, We have to put these guns down.

Via FOX19

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Werk Road and Glenmore Avenue about 9 p.m. The victim was identified early Tuesday as James Ellison.

A SWAT team arrived at the scene shortly after police announced the city’s latest homicide in a year of record slayings.

Police said SWAT was needed because they were investigating the possibility of a second victim in a house, but the scene was later cleared with no one found.

