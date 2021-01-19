Denzel Washington: Got Teary-Eyed Over His Son Showing Him Love

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Denzel Washington got real emotional when he got praise from his son John David Washington.

via: AceShowbiz

Denzel Washington became emotional after hearing of the praise dished out by his son John David Washington about his father during a recent interview.

In an interview with Access Hollywood to discuss his upcoming HBO Max film, “The Little Things”, the “Training Day” star got emotional when the correspondent revealed the “Tenet” star’s response to his dad being named the best actor of the 21st century by The New York Times in November (20). (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: