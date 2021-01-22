Henry “Hank” Aaron: Passed Away At The Age Of 86

Hall Of Famer Henry Hank Aaron is dead at the age of 86 he was and one-time home-run king for the Atlanta Braves. He will truly be missed.
via CBS:
Aaron was born in Mobile, Alabama in 1934, the son of Herbert and Estella Aaron. He played in sandlots and started his pro career in the Negro Leagues in 1951. He made his way through the minor leagues until age 20. Aaron then made his Major League Debut and started his 23-year-career with the then-Milwaukee Braves.
He recorded his first of 755 home runs on April 23, 1954 in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. His first season saw him finish fourth in the rookie of the year voting as he hit .280 with 13 home runs and 69 RBIs. It was just the start of what became one of the most legendary careers in baseball history.(LoveBScott)
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
