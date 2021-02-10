CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: How To Prevent Your Heat Bill From Going Up During This Cold Weather

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Here are some Fasho ways to prevent your heating bill from going up in all of this cold weather.

Via Fox19

 

You should set your water heater’s thermostat to 120 degrees to help reduce your monthly water heating bills.

Try opening cabinets and turning your faucet to drip to avoid frozen pipes.

It’s also important to check on family members along with neighbors to ensure they are safe and have adequate heat in their homes.

Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting to prevent putting too much strain on your heating system.

Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days and then close them at night to help insulate your home.

Bill , cincinnati , cold , donjuanfasho , During , fasho celebrity news , From , Going , heat , how , Prevent , This , TO , up , weather , Your

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 1 month ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 5 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 6 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 9 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close