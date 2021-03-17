CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A Relief-A-Thon To Help Struggling Ham Co. Residents Find Resources

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

The pandemic has hurt a lot of people’s pockets in Hamilton County & people were struggling to make it. But now there is help.

Via Fox19

Dozens of people spread over two floors at the United Way answered calls from Hamilton County residents. When folks dialed 211, they were connected to the appropriate county department for help.

Calls came in for help with housing, access to healthcare, food, internet, and other financial assistance.

The goal?

“To get people the information they need,” Moira Weir, CEO of the United Way of Greater Cincinnati, said. “To get them connected.”

The callers are promised a return call within 24-48 hours to get them the help they need.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

A , cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Find , Ham Co. , Help , Relief-A-Thon , Residents , Resources , struggling , TO

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 weeks ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 2 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 6 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 10 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close