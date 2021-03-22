Donald Trump: Launching His Own Social Media Platform

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Wtfasho Donald Trump is about to start his own social media network.

via: Revolt

Donald Trump is planning his return to social media. In an interview on Fox News’ #MediaBuzz Sunday (March 21), Jason Miller, a spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 campaign revealed that the former president will be launching his own social media platform within the next two to three months.

“This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media,” Miller said. “It’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody’s going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does, but it will be his own platform.” (LoveBScott)

