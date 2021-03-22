CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Donald Trump: Launching His Own Social Media Platform

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Wtfasho Donald Trump is about to start his own social media network.

via: Revolt

“This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media,” Miller said. “It’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody’s going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does, but it will be his own platform.” (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Donald Trump , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , His , Launching , OWN , Platform , social media

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 5 days ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 1 month ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 6 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Photos
Close