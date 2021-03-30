Serena Williams: Admits That Marriage Is A Work In Progress

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Serena Williams is opening up about her relationship with her Husband. She shay Marriage is work.

via People:

“Marriage is not bliss,” she admitted with a laugh when asked what was the most surprising thing she learned about marriage. “But it can be if you work at it.” She also added during the video that “a dealbreaker for me in a relationship is definitely loyalty. Well, not having it, that is.”

Williams additionally offered some sage advice for anyone dealing with a broken heart. “Heartbreak is a part of life, whether it be a loved one, a boyfriend, or an animal,” she mused. “But time heals all wounds.” (LoveBScott)

