Saweetie Has A Makeup Collection In The Works And We Can’t Wait!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Saweetie’s gorgeous looks and girl-next-door personality positioned her as one of Black culture’s favorite people. Between her quirky sense of humor, and fierce taste in fashion, she has warmed the hearts of men and women everywhere. Since she stepped on the scene, Saweetie made it clear that music was one of her many talents. Her infectious personality earned her business collaborations with brands like PrettyLittleThing, Sinful Colors, Kiss Colors Edge Fixer Glued, and Morphe Cosmetics.

It looks like the success of her partnership with Morphe Cosmetics has inspired the 27-year-old rapper to start her own beauty brand. In an interview with Glossy, Saweetie disclosed a secret project. “We’re actually working on it right now. Lip gloss is the first thing that we’re going to be focused on, and just know that it will be aesthetically pleasing. All my Icy Girls are going to be so excited, and I can’t wait to share the details once they’re confirmed.”

If anyone can market lip gloss, it’s Saweetie! Her fanbase is strong and very loyal. While there are no details on the brand, we do know it is in the works. Keep your eyes glued to her social media account because she may use it to tease product samples – ya never know.

The Best Friend rapper’s name has been in the media lately for ending her 3-year relationship with Migos member, Quavo. Earlier today TMZ released a video of the two engaged in a physical altercation on an elevator. Reports say the altercation occurred prior to the breakup. Both parties have yet to release a statement regarding the video.

They say the best way to get over a breakup is to focus on yourself and your craft. I think Saweetie is about to bless us all with great hits, and tons of new projects. Transmute that energy into money! What do you think? Are you here for a Saweetie beauty collection?

DON’T MISS…

Saweetie Gives Us The Low Down About Her New Collection With Morphe

Icy Nail Queen Saweetie Named New Brand Ambassador Of SinfulColors

Saweetie Gets Us Ready To Go ‘Back To The Streets’ With Third PrettyLittleThing Clothing Drop

Saweetie Drops The Ultimate Beauty Hack For Funky Arm Pits – And It Works!

Saweetie Has A Makeup Collection In The Works And We Can’t Wait! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: