LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

DMX is reportedly in grave condition following an alleged drug overdose.

According to TMZ, the 50-year-old was hospitalized on Friday (April 2) after an apparent overdose that allegedly triggered a heart attack.

He’s currently hospitalized in New York where sources have revealed conflicting reports regarding his brain activity.

X has had a long history of substance abuse and recently spent most of 2020 celebrating sobriety as well as his history with Ruff Ryders.

This story is developing, check back soon for updates.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing!

The Latest:

Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3: