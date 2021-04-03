DMX is reportedly in grave condition following an alleged drug overdose.
According to TMZ, the 50-year-old was hospitalized on Friday (April 2) after an apparent overdose that allegedly triggered a heart attack.
He’s currently hospitalized in New York where sources have revealed conflicting reports regarding his brain activity.
X has had a long history of substance abuse and recently spent most of 2020 celebrating sobriety as well as his history with Ruff Ryders.
This story is developing, check back soon for updates.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- Nominate a Woman to be Honored for Women’s History Month
- LisaRaye Trending After Defending A Radio Host’s Colorist Comments Comparing Black Women’s Skin Tones To Different Shades Of Toast
- Megan Thee Stallion Is The New Face Of Revlon’s Reign On Fragrance!
- Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose
- Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose
- Georgia GOP Blame Stacey Abrams After MLB Pulls All-Star Game Over Racist Voting Law
- Everything We Know About Noah Green, Suspect Who Killed Officer After Crash At U.S. Capitol
- Plot Twist: Author & Producer Miasha Coleman Discusses Turning ‘Secret Society’ Book Into Movie
- Survivor’s Guilt: For Black People, Disconnecting From The Derek Chauvin Murder Trial Is Self-Care
- Capitol Officer Killed, 1 Injured, After Suspect Rams Vehicle Into Barricade At U.S. Capitol
- Listen to 100.3 All Weekend for The Isley Brothers VS Earth Wind and Fire Battle Plus Take the Quiz
Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose was originally published on theboxhouston.com
Also On 100.3: