Get The Look: Recreate Angela Bassett’s Sleek Oscars Hairstyle

A lot of history was made at last night’s Academy Awards show. Not only did some of our faves like H.E.R. and Daniel Kaluuya walk away with Oscars, we got to witness some of the most vibrant red carpet styles we’ve ever seen. Among the notable beauties was the forever classic Angela Bassett. The actress looked riveting in a bright red custom Alberta Ferretti gown, a Judith Leiber clutch, and Louboutin open-toe shoes.

Bassett went for a sleek center-part hairstyle that left her hair cascading down her back. The simple yet glamorous look was pulled together by celebrity hairstylist Randy Stodghill. With the use of PHYTO products, he gives us a step by step tutorial on how to achieve the look.

“Classic and effortless was the theme for hair,” is how Stodghill describes his inspiration behind the style. First he applied PHYTOSPECIFIC Thermoperfect and PHYTO Volumizing Blow Dry Spray to damp hair, then blow dried it completely straight. Randy used PHYTOSPECIFIC Baobab Oil to moisturize and hydrate, and then parted the hair in the middle, tucked it behind the ears, and pinned it slightly behind the ear. He finished off the look with PHYTO Shine Defining Wax for polished ends.

Who knew such a simple, classic style would be fit for the red carpet of the Academy Awards? This seamless look was perfect for her Alberta Ferretti gown. Because of the exaggerated shoulders, a detailed hairstyle would overwhelm her ensemble. This is what you call great styling from head to toe.

