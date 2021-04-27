1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving Plastic Surgery From The Same Doctor In Tijuana

Arts & Entertainment
Although some industries have taken a blow due to the global pandemic, the plastic surgery world has seen a spike in their clientele. In fact, many are using this time to get nipped and tucked since companies are allowing their employees to work from home. Women are opting to fly to countries like the Dominican Republic, Brazil, Columbia, and even Mexico to adjust their waistlines at a more affordable price. While the prices are reduced, the risks are still very high.

Keauna Weaver, 38, died on the operating table after flying to Tijuana, Mexico for a liposuction procedure. The 38-year-old mother of two passed on January 29th, the same day two other women were left in critical condition after receiving surgery by Dr. Jesús Manuel Báez López of Art Siluette Aesthetic Surgery.

Weaver wasn’t entirely forthcoming about where her procedure was being done, and by the time her family found out she wasn’t in Florida like she said she would be, it was too late. The two other women survived their surgeries done by Dr. Báez López, but not without battle wounds. One is is on dialysis for kidney failure and the other was hospitalized for two weeks.

Just recently reality TV star Hazel E revealed that she suffered serious complications after undergoing plastic surgery. Artists like K. Michelle have been very open about her reconstructing her botched butt job. Donda West, Kanye West’s mother, also revealed the deadly side of plastic surgery. Although all instances are unrelated, it proves that plastic surgery is a risk that can affect anyone – no matter the cost.

Close