Cincy
HomeCincy

Kroger Discontinuing Plastic Bags Starting June 1st.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Kroger logo is seen at one of their stores in Athens.

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

 

Cincinnati area Kroger grocery stores will no longer be giving out free plastic shopping bags to customers in order to follow the city’s plastic bag ban.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The plastic bag ban was passed by city council in September 2020 and was slated to take effect in January of 2021. But to the pandemic, it was delayed like many other things.  The new law will all brick-and-mortar food-service establishments from providing plastic bags to customers.

No official word on when the law will go into effect but Kroger is starting to implement it at area Cincinnati stores starting on June 1st, 2021.  Customers can purchase a reusable bag in-store or bring their own.  The only area store that will not be implementing this new law is the Norwood location due to it being under a separate municipality.  Stores that do not comply will face a fine.  Kroger is planning to transition all of its stores away from the use of plastic bags by 2025.

 

The Latest:

 

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 1 week ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 4 weeks ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 4 weeks ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close