Will Smith: To Document His Weight Loss In A YouTube Series

Will Smith is about to lose weight and document the whole thing. I need to follow in his footsteps lol.

via: Revolt

On Tuesday (May 4), the I Am Legend actor took to Instagram to announce that he will headline a new unscripted series that will document his path to becoming more fit. “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry,” he captioned an image of his current physique. “I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!” (LoveBScott)

