CLOSE
SWV and Xscape are two of the biggest girl groups of all times and paved the way in the 90’s for other R&B groups to come!
All weekend long 100.3 R&B will play an SWV and an Xscape song back to back. You will decide who will be the champion let us know who you’re rolling with… Are you Team SWV or Team Xscape? Take the quiz below to find out.
The Latest:
- Win Lunch for Mother’s Day from 100.3
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- SWV vs Xscape, Take The Quiz to Find Out Who Is Your Favorite
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Won’t Run for Re-Election
- Cincinnati: The Western Hills Viaduct Will Be Closed This Weekend
- Chris Brown: Huge Birthday Party Shut Down!!!
- Learn From The Best: Celebrity MUA Olivia Song Is Sharing Her Techniques On A 6-City Masterclass Tour
- Mayweather, Jake Paul Meetup Erupts In Chaos At Miami Press Event
- Erica Campbell Wore A LBD From Kierra Sheard’s Eleven60 Line To Host ‘Urban One Honors’
- Justin Bieber Announces Reschedule Dates for the ‘Justice World Tour’
- Service File Of Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright Reveals Scarce Details On Police Training
- Michaela Coel Gives Us A High Dose Of Fashion And Vulnerability in Variety’ Power Of A Woman Issue
SWV vs Xscape, Take The Quiz to Find Out Who Is Your Favorite was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On 100.3: