Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shares Her Recent Mental Health Struggles

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Miracle Watts Presents "Beauty Meets Media" In LA

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Yesterday Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus shared a touching, needed message about her struggles with managing her mental health. In a very candid post, she explained that her famous parents and their wealth don’t take away from the everyday issues she encounters that money can’t solve.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize Iife is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bullshit.”

After her initial post Cori took a deeper dive into the struggles that led up to some of her mental health struggles.

In another post to her IG TV she wrote, “People used to always talk about me. You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re dark, you’re this, you’re that. I used to cry, like I mean cry. At 13 I was ready to die. Just so sad crying to my mom like, ‘Mom, I’m so ugly. Why? why did you have me? Why do I look like this? Why don’t I look like my brothers?’ Just so many why, why, why, why’s.”

Cori went on to explain that having money doesn’t negate the experiences and struggles she’s had to endure in her life. “I go through it just like everyone else,” she explained. “I drive a Toyota Corolla.” The humble car isn’t exactly what you’d expect from the daughter of a multi-millionaire, but that’s exactly her point. Money doesn’t prevent the struggling within the human experience.

The very needed message proves that mental health does not discriminate. No amount of money can cure what self-love, mental stability, and self-preservation can. Thank you, Cori for being vulnerable and sharing your struggles with the world.

DON’T MISS…

Duckie Thot Claps Back At A Fan Who Says She Looks Like A “Dark Skin White Girl”

Mental Health Professionals Discuss The Importance Of Detaching From Black Trauma

Debunking The Biggest Myths About Mental Health In The Black Community

Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shares Her Recent Mental Health Struggles  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 3 weeks ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 1 month ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 1 month ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close