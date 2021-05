LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats to Lil John Mr. King of Crunk, he is getting his own renovation show on Hg tv.

via Complex:

According to a release, the program, set to be titled Lil Jon Wants To Do What?, will have Jon offering “skeptical homeowners startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute.”

One example sees Jon hollowing out a basement for the purpose of installing a “fully decked-out speakeasy.” (LoveBScott)

