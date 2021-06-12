Feature Story
100.3 RnB's 90's Super Group Weekend

90's Super Group Weekend

100.3 CINCY’S RNB STATION  IS BRINGING YOU BLACK MUSIC ALL MONTH LONG WITH OUR “90’S SUPER GROUP WEEKEND”. WE’RE TAKING YOU BACK TO THE SMOOTH SOUNDS FROM GROUPS LIKE TONY TONI TONE AND BOYZ II MEN. GET YOUR GROOVE ON WITH B.B.D AND GET HYPED WITH TLC PLUS MANY MORE. STAY TUNED ALL WEEKEND LONG WITH OUR “90’S SUPER GROUPS WEEKEND”. WE ARE 100.3 CINCY’S RNB STATION.

Close