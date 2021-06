LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kevin Hart has some words for his critics that think he’s not funny.

via People:

The comedian, 41, posted a series of tweets on Tuesday in which he addressed his haters, writing, “I got time today…”

“The ‘He’s not funny’ slander is the best…this is for you,” Hart tweeted. “I have 3 stand up comedy specials that fall in the top 10 highest-grossing comedy specials of all time….2 of my specials are in the top 3 of all time.” (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: