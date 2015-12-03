We’ve got an #OHSOREALScenario

Each night we feature a very real scenario and tonight we want to hear from you! Your advice could help one of our listeners make a tough life changing decision. Tonight we’ll have someone who knows a thing or two about Love and R&B call in to give us his advice on tonight’s #OHSOREALScenario. That’s right #Lovers, we’ll have the highly talented R&B living legend JOE call in and bring us up to speed with his latest moves. Check out this video below of his cover of Adele’s hit song Hello. Their mashup of this song is amazing and you’ve probably heard us playing it here on #LoveAndRnB! Head over to Love & R&B with John Monds on Facebook to get tonight’s scenario.

