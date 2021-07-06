H.E.R: Recalls Working With The Obamas On New Netflix Show

Fa Sho Celebrity News
H.E.R gives her experience of working with Obamas on the new Netflix series “We The People” She said it was a Life changing experience.

via: Uproxx

R&B singer HER has been experiencing a huge breakout over the past year after a slow-burning rise that included the EPs HER and I Used To Know HER and a burgeoning collection of awards that has her well on the way to an EGOT. Now, not only is her debut album out now and racking up critical praise, but she can also now count among her collaborator’s such names as Barack and Michelle Obama thanks to her work with them on the Netflix animated series We The People. (LoveBScott)

 

 

