Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati Has the Hottest Real Estate Market in the U.S.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Cincinnati Ohio skyline with John Roebling bridge aerial view

Source: pawel.gaul / Getty

According to RE/MAX’s June national housing report, Cincinnati’s tri-state area is the hottest selling real estate market in the U.S.  Houses in the area are selling so fast that the average time a house is on the market is just over a week at nine days!  Just for a little context to understand how crazy this is, the national average for June was 24 days.

News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

In addition to homes selling fast in Cincinnati, the median home price in the Cincinnati area went up by 18.5% in the last year.  Rental prices have also been going up in the area with the median landing at $1,200 which is also a 17.1% increase from June of 2020. “Looking forward, rents aren’t expected to slow unless we see a fundamental shift in the number of homes for sale and for rent,” said Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale.

If you’re looking into entering the housing market (rental or selling) bring a bit of patience along with your check because it doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

15 Shows To Binge On Netflix + Hulu To Unlock Your Home’s Hidden Potential
15 photos

The Latest:

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 3 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 4 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 5 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 7 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 8 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 8 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close