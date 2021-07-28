Fa Sho Celebrity News
Rick Ross: Just Now Got His Drivers License

Rick Ross just now got his driver’s license and he’s a grown man who owns over 100 cars.

via: Uproxx

In June, Rick Ross boasted that he flies commercial and cuts his own grass to save money, but he must have been spending a lot of those savings on Uber and Lyft rides because today, he revealed that he’s only just now getting around to applying for a driver’s license. In a video posted to his social media, he self-deprecatingly told his followers that he owns “100 cars and don’t have a driver’s license.” He also joked about being an organ donor, saying, “Don’t let me die just to take my good heart.” (LoveBScott)

Close