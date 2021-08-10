LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

R Kelly wants his std charges dropped in sex trafficking trial.

via Complex:

According to new legal documents obtained by the outlet, the singer’s team has argued that herpes doesn’t meet the definition of a sexually transmitted infection as laid out by the New York State Department of Health, and therefore charges should be dropped.

“To allow the government to move forward with those counts would be to allow a clear mischaracterization and interpretation of the application of the statute, considering the statute clearly does not incorporate herpes,” Thomas Farinella, a lawyer for Kelly, wrote.

