Cincinnati: Schools Are Meeting To Discuss Mask Policies For Schools

Schools in the city are meeting about their plans about whether or not they will require students and staff to wear masks.

The Ohio Department of Health is recommending mask-wearing for those unvaccinated.

Cincinnati Public Schools – The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to require masks indoors for the start of the 2021-22 school year. The policy applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated students. Masks will not be required outdoors.

Cincinnati State – Masks are required indoors and in parking garages regardless of vaccination status.

