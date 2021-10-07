Fa Sho Celebrity News
Kanye West: Has Earned His First Diamond Award For His Song Stronger

Kanye West has earned his first Diamond Record for his song Stronger!

Landing a hit record is already hard enough, but a Diamond-certified song is even harder. Luckily for Kanye West, he recently achieved both thanks to one of the most popular songs off his third album Graduation. The Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) announced that the rapper’s 2007 track “Stronger” just became his first Diamond-certified single. What that denotes is that the single sold at least 10 million copies since its release 14 years ago. (LoveBScott)

