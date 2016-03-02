Melissa Harris-Perry Out At MSNBC

Melissa Harris-Perry is no longer at MSNBC.

The cable news network has severed ties with the former show host, after she reportedly wrote an email saying the network “silenced” her. Her weekend show was pre-empted by election coverage for two consecutive weekends.

Perry’s weekend show was on MSNBC since 2012.

Local Captive in North Korea Begs Their Government for Forgiveness

Breaking: Two Shot at Middletown Ohio School

Four Killed, Dozen Injured in Kansas City Workplace Shooting

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER – @oldSchoolCincy

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM – @oldSchoolCincy

JOIN THE OFFICIAL OLD SCHOOL CINCY FACEBOOK FAN PAGE