National
Melissa Harris-Perry Out At MSNBC

Melissa Harris-Perry is no longer at MSNBC.

The cable news network has severed ties with the former show host, after she reportedly wrote an email saying the network “silenced” her. Her weekend show was pre-empted by election coverage for two consecutive weekends.

Perry’s weekend show was on MSNBC since 2012.

